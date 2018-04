A judge has agreed to grant a stay on a mental health evaluation once ordered for a teen accused of a triple stabbing in Palm Beach Gardens.

Corey Johnson, 17, was in court Monday morning and faces several charges including first-degree murder. Investigators say Johnson killed one and stabbed two others inside the BallenIsles neighborhood in March.

Police say Johnson confessed to the attack, saying he was inspired by ISIS.

The public defender did not wish to explain why she didn't want a psych evaluation for now. Our WPTV legal expert believes the decision may be because the results may prove to be unfavorable for their case.

The next court date for Johnson is April 25.