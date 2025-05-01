Watch Now
Burns Road Community Center playground set to reopen after renovations

Just in time for summer, a Palm Beach Gardens playground is reopening.

The Burns Road Community Center playground reopens Friday, May 2, after closing in January 2025 for extensive renovations.

Burns Road playground to reopen

The play area has been expanded and now features two 30-foot towers, artificial turf and shade sails to help kids and parents keep cool.

The playground is also now fenced with entrances facing away from traffic. A "tot lot" has been added for children ages 6 months to 23 months.

The city says the renovation project cost $1.2 million.

The playground is adjacent to the Burns Road Community Center (4404 Burns Road) and reopens at 9:30 a.m.

