Boy battling cancer has wishes granted at the Gardens Mall

A South Florida child battling cancer had his wishes granted at the Gardens Mall.

The Gardens Mall partnered with Children's Wish Foundation International to make a dream come true.

Jesus Vasquez, 10, of Stuart has been battling cancer for most of his life and now has high-risk leukemia.

He showed up at the Gardens Mall with his family in style in a black limousine and escort from Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The Gardens Mall security team escorted Jesus through the mall to the command center where had the opportunity to dispatch calls.

Stores within the mall planned special experiences and gifts including a private tour of the space-themed pop-up Out of This World and lunch at Shake Shack.

“Since he really likes cops he wanted to visit the cops station at the Sheriff's department," Jesus' brother Orozzo Vasquez said, "He wanted to get a tour around the mall and walk around the mall. It's what he got, whatever he wishes for I want to do a wish for him to."