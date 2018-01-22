Bond granted for accused ex-music teacher

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A judge has granted bond to a former Palm Beach County music teacher charged with inappropriately touching a student on several occasions.

Terrence Dwarika, 38, was accused of inappropriately touching the boy at a home, a music room and a school bathroom, according to a Palm Beach Gardens police arrest report.

He once worked at Trinity United Methodist Church.

As part of his condition for bail, which was set at $50,000, Dwarika will be subject to in-house arrest, must avoid contact with the alleged victim or minor children, he must surrender his passport and continue to avoid contact with Trinity Methodist School and Church.

His next court date is Feb. 6, 2018.

