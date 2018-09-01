Boil water advisory for Seacoast Utility Authority customers

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- Customers of Seacoast Utility Authority are under a boil water notice.

Water service for all customers was temporarily interrupted on Saturday, September 1, 2018 due to a drop in system pressure.

Affected customers are encouraged to flush your internal lines by opening your taps and allowing the water to flow until the air is expelled and the water runs clear.

While the boil water notice is active, bring water to a rolling boil for one minute before using for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, washing dishes and making ice.

The precautionary boil water advisory will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey confirms that the water is safe to drink.

Updates regarding this advisory are available by calling our boil water hotline at 561-656-2244.