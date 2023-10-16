Bicyclist hit by van in Palm Beach Gardens, critically hurt

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A bicyclist sustained critical injuries Monday morning after he was hit by a van in Palm Beach Gardens, police said.

The collision occurred just before 7 a.m. on Northlake Boulevard near the intersection of Hunt Club Drive.

According to a statement from the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department, the bicyclist and driver were both traveling eastbound on Northlake Boulevard when the crash occurred.

Investigators said the bicyclist was taken as a trauma alert to a hospital.

The identity of the bicyclist is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin, but police said he was a man in his 50s.

Police said the driver of the van remained at the scene and is cooperating with crash investigators.

This investigation is ongoing, and any witnesses are encouraged to contact the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department at 561-799-4445.