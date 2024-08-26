Watch Now
Accident involving Brightline train and vehicle closes lanes in Palm Beach Gardens

Burns Rd. closed while the crash is investigated
Nick Major
Palm Beach Gardens police are investigating a crash involving a Brightline train and vehicle that took place at the intersection of Burns Rd. and Alternate A1A.

The collision took place Monday afternoon, and the eastbound and westbound lanes of Burns Rd. are closed while it's investigated.

"Palm Beach Gardens Police and Palm Beach Gardens Fire rescue responded to Burns Rd. and Alternate A1A regarding a vehicle versus Brightline crash," a Palm Beach Gardens police spokesperson told WPTV. "Burns Road in both directions will be closed for several hours while we conduct our investigation alongside Brightline officials. This is an ongoing investigation."

