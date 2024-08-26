Accident involving Brightline train and vehicle closes lanes in Palm Beach Gardens

Palm Beach Gardens police are investigating a crash involving a Brightline train and vehicle that took place at the intersection of Burns Rd. and Alternate A1A.

The collision took place Monday afternoon, and the eastbound and westbound lanes of Burns Rd. are closed while it's investigated.

⚠TRAFFIC ALERT: There's a crash involving a Brightline train on the railroad tracks at the intersection of Burns Road and Alt. A1A. The eastbound and westbound lanes are closed. Please follow the detours. — City of Palm Beach Gardens (@CityofPBG) August 26, 2024

"Palm Beach Gardens Police and Palm Beach Gardens Fire rescue responded to Burns Rd. and Alternate A1A regarding a vehicle versus Brightline crash," a Palm Beach Gardens police spokesperson told WPTV. "Burns Road in both directions will be closed for several hours while we conduct our investigation alongside Brightline officials. This is an ongoing investigation."