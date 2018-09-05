A Palm Beach Gardens teenager has the chance to follow his dream of becoming a firefighter like his father, thanks to a generous donation from a local non-profit.

16-year-old Brycen Brant suffered from a massive stroke at just 9 years of age and lost the use of one side of his body.

Despite his experience, Brycen has fought through his struggles, eventually walking again and joining the Palm Beach Gardens Fire Explorers program.

“After the stroke, I kind of had to grow up quickly," Brycen Brant said.

He still has disabilities in his right leg but he’s found a special doctor that will help create a prosthetic active limb for Brycen’s rehab.

Wednesday non-profit Firefighters to the Rescue donated $2,500 to help cover the expensive process of traveling to Washington State and get fitted for the brace with specialists.

“I’ve seen him come from a wheelchair to being a lifeguard right now and if he says he’s going to put his mind to it -- he’s going to do it," said his father, Jake Brant.

“They know the disability that he had and now have the ability to live out his dreams is something that we’re so happy to help with," said Mark Joyce with Firefighters to the Rescue.

Insurance will not cover the prosthetic brace and costs associated with it.

Brycen and his family will travel to Washington next week.

