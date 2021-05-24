20 golden retrievers rescued from meat markets get new homes in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Twenty golden retrievers rescued from meat markets have found new homes in Palm Beach County.

Golden Rescue South Florida is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the rescue of homeless golden retrievers and golden mixes since 2005. Since that time they've rescued more than 2,000 of them.

On Sunday, 20 more of them found new homes in Palm Beach County.

The dogs range from 1-8 years old and were rescued from meat markets from across the globe.

Adopters met at the Lilac Street Dog Park in Palm Beach Gardens after waiting 3 months to meet their new four-legged friends. They were excited to take them home.

"You just know that you are giving them such a much better life and a much better experience then they would of had,” said Tracey Griffis.

“Their lives change 180 degrees from being tortured and horrifyingly treated and abandoned and abused and neglected to being loved and adored,” said Lisa Hodgson, vice president of Golden Rescue South Florida.

For more information on the organization, visit https://www.goldenrescuesouthflorida.com/.