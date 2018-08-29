Owners and employee of Lake Park store accused of robbery, kidnapping

LAKE PARK, Fla. -- Three people are facing charges including robbery with a firearm, false imprisonment, and tampering with evidence after deputies say they held two men at gunpoint in the back of "Just Fishing Tackle" in Lake Park.

On Thursday, August 16, 2018, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) responded to the "Just Fishing" Tackle and Consignment store at 804 Federal Highway in Lake Park in reference to a shoplifting complaint.

When deputies arrived, one suspect was laying on the ground surrendering to law enforcement, and one of the business owners was holding a shotgun over another suspect in the rear of the business.

PBSO says the suspect being held at gunpoint had lacerations and swelling to his face and lacerations to his arms and back.

During their investigation, deputies learned that the suspects are known to the owners of the business, Daniel Friedman, Eric Friedman, and Naomi Friedman.

The employees told the detective that on August 8, 2018, the suspect and another unknown male came to the business and stole a fishing reel worth approximately $480. At no time did the Friedmans or other employees notify law enforcement to report the crime.

The detective says that on August 16, Daniel Friedman and his son Eric, called the suspect about the stolen fishing reel.

The suspect and another man showed up to the store that afternoon. Upon entering the store, PBSO says Eric Friedman confronted the suspect about the theft. According to the detective, the suspect and Daniel Friedman began to fight and Daniel Friedman produced a shotgun.

PBSO says the suspects were held against their will at gunpoint. The suspects told the detective that they were beaten and forced at gunpoint to hand over their cell phones, $1,180 in cash and their wallets.

According to PBSO, after learning this information, Daniel Friedman and family then became confrontational with deputies regarding the alleged robbery of the suspects and the family then denied deputies access to the business.

PBSO says the store's surveillance video system was disabled between 2:40 p.m. and 4:36 p.m.

Deputies say they believe the DVR was unplugged during this time.

According to PBSO, at 2:40 p.m. store employee Marc Kellener is observed walking towards the area where the DVR system is located and then the video ceases recording.

The video resumes at 4:35 p.m. with one of the suspects seen lying on the ground with his hands out to his side in the surrender position and the other suspect seated in a chair in the rear office portion of the store. Eric Friedman is seen yelling at the seated suspect and Daniel Friedman is seen standing next to him holding a chrome-colored shotgun. Naomi Friedman is seen on video placing a large sum of cash into a white envelope, then place the envelope into a larger mailing envelope and places it into a desk drawer.

PBSO says surveillance footage shows Daniel Friedman grabbing one suspect by the neck and pushing him back down into the chair.

At 4:36 p.m., surveillance video shows Marc Kellener walk into the office and punch one of the suspects twice in the face.

At 4:40 p.m., Daniel Friedman is seen on video striking one of the suspects in the head with the butt of the shotgun. Minutes later Eric Friedman is seen spitting in one of the suspect's face multiple times.

Daniel Friedman is charged with two counts of robbery with a firearm, two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of kidnapping/false imprisonment.

Naomi Friedman and Marc Kellener are both charged with two counts of robbery with a firearm, two counts of kidnapping/false imprisonment, and one count of destroying evidence.