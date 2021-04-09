Watch
Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison buys North Palm Beach mansion for $80 million

Billionaire purchases oceanfront property from hedge-fund manager Gabe Hoffman
WPTV/AP
Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle, has purchased a North Palm Beach mansion for $80 million.
Larry Ellison, owner of North Palm Beach mansion
Posted at 3:22 PM, Apr 09, 2021
NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — Oracle co-founder and billionaire Larry Ellison has purchased a North Palm Beach mansion from hedge-fund manager Gabe Hoffman.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Ellison paid $80 million for the oceanfront property, which was sold for just above its $79.5 million asking price.

Ellison's new Tuscan-style mansion at 12525 Seminole Beach Road has seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and three half-baths.

The oceanfront compound is located in the gated Seminole Landing community and includes a swimming pool, movie theater, wine room, tennis court and a guest suite. It's also accessible via helicopter, according to the listing.

Ellison is ranked No. 10 on Bloomberg's billionaire index with an estimated net worth of $89.1 billion.

Hoffman is the founder of Accipiter Capital Management.

