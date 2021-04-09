Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison buys North Palm Beach mansion for $80 million

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — Oracle co-founder and billionaire Larry Ellison has purchased a North Palm Beach mansion from hedge-fund manager Gabe Hoffman.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Ellison paid $80 million for the oceanfront property, which was sold for just above its $79.5 million asking price.
Ellison's new Tuscan-style mansion at 12525 Seminole Beach Road has seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and three half-baths.
The oceanfront compound is located in the gated Seminole Landing community and includes a swimming pool, movie theater, wine room, tennis court and a guest suite. It's also accessible via helicopter, according to the listing.
Ellison is ranked No. 10 on Bloomberg's billionaire index with an estimated net worth of $89.1 billion.
Hoffman is the founder of Accipiter Capital Management.