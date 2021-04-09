Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison buys North Palm Beach mansion for $80 million

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — Oracle co-founder and billionaire Larry Ellison has purchased a North Palm Beach mansion from hedge-fund manager Gabe Hoffman.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Ellison paid $80 million for the oceanfront property, which was sold for just above its $79.5 million asking price.

WPTV This is a bird's eye view of Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison's waterfront mansion, April 9, 2021, in North Palm Beach, Fla.

Ellison's new Tuscan-style mansion at 12525 Seminole Beach Road has seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and three half-baths.

The oceanfront compound is located in the gated Seminole Landing community and includes a swimming pool, movie theater, wine room, tennis court and a guest suite. It's also accessible via helicopter, according to the listing.

WPTV A tennis court is among the amenities at Larry Ellison's oceanfront property, April 9, 2021, in North Palm Beach, Fla.

Ellison is ranked No. 10 on Bloomberg's billionaire index with an estimated net worth of $89.1 billion.

Hoffman is the founder of Accipiter Capital Management.