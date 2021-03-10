Lake Park artist to host community conversation this weekend

LAKE PARK, Fla. — The Cultural Council of Palm Beach County is celebrating a Lake Park artist who’s sending a powerful message to the community by bringing fabric to life.

Gillian Kennedy Wright is a mixed media fiber artist who uses and focuses on bold contrasting colors, patterns, textures, flora, abstractions and portraits.

This weekend, Gillian Kennedy Wright will host a community discussion in Lake Worth Beach while sharing her collaborative work of art, Journey to Sunday Dinner.

Through a collaborative partnership with Anthony Burks, Sr., this installation focuses on powerful family women (“Big Mamas”) who keep their families together in faith and life at the Sunday dinner table.

Gillian’s interactive talk will be grounded in a historical and cultural discuss of Afrocentricity.

This will set the tone for the discussion on the process of making each work, her life’s journey, and her call for a cohesive arts community.

Her work is currently on display at the Cultural Council’s Harlem Renaissance-style art exhibition displaying visual art created by Black artists from Palm Beach County.

Gillian Kennedy Wright will host the community discussion this Saturday, March 13 from 2-3 p.m.

The event is located at Cultural Council for Palm Beach County at 601 Lake Avenue in Lake Worth Beach.

Tickets are $10 for non-members.

For more information or to register online, click here.