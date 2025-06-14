Volunteers team up with Homes For Our Troops to support veteran in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — Earlier this morning, Homes For Our Troops and hundreds of volunteers came together to help Veteran Sgt. Chris Short.

Homes For Our Troops is an organization that builds adaptive homes for injured veterans. Sgt. Short was injured in Afghanistan back in 2005, where he lost his leg after his vehicle ran over 2 anti-tank mines.

Saturday morning, volunteers braved the heat to help landscape his new yard in Jupiter.

"It's amazing what an honor on Flag Day. I am just humbled. All of these people show up and I don't know them, I met a few neighbors, it's just an amazing event," says Sgt. Short.

Adam Morris, a veteran who was injured in Iraq in 2007, and a Home For Our Troops Volunteer, just found out that he will be receiving a home from the organization in Titusville.

"This is just...It's great seeing a community of about 100 people come out today—that 100 other things to do and they chose to be here," says Morris.

