Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion N Palm Beach CountyJupiter

Actions

US 1 Jupiter Bridge to close nightly through Thursday, here are the alternate routes

The US 1 Jupiter Bridge will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Sunday, March 9 through Thursday, March 13 for mechanical operations
'Bridge Closed' sign in front of U.S. Highway 1 bridge on first day of construction project, March 13, 2023
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bob Leak/WPTV
A "bridge closed" sign warns drivers about the closure of the U.S. Highway 1 bridge over the Loxahatchee River and Intracoastal Water, which is part of a $122 million construction project, March 13, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla.
'Bridge Closed' sign in front of U.S. Highway 1 bridge on first day of construction project, March 13, 2023
Posted

JUPITER, Fla. — The US 1 Jupiter Bridge will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Sunday, March 9 through Thursday, March 13 for mechanical operations.

Northbound motorists will be detoured west on Indiantown Road to Alternate A1A, then go north on Alternate A1A to US 1.

Southbound motorists will be detoured south on Alternate A1A to Indiantown Road, then go east on Indiantown Road to US 1.

On Dec. 31, 2024, one lane opened in each direction of the western span of the bridge while work is being completed on the eastern side. This is expected to last through spring 2025.

Traffic News

US 1 bridge in Jupiter now partially reopen for drivers

Victor Jorges

The public is invited to meet the project team on Thursday, March 13 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Carve Surf & Coffee in Tequesta for an opportunity to learn more about the project status and ask questions.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening