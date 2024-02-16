Man driving stolen car shoots self after traffic stop in Jupiter, police say

JUPITER, Fla. — A man driving a stolen vehicle shot himself during a traffic stop in Jupiter, police said Friday.

The incident occurred at about 9 a.m. in the 1200 block of Military Trail.

Jupiter police spokeswoman Kristin Rightler said officers pulled over a car with a stolen tag. As officers were approaching the vehicle, the driver shot himself, Rightler said.

Officers rendered aid to the driver until Palm Beach County Fire Rescue arrived.

The driver was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, but his condition wasn't immediately known.

Rightler said the incident remained under investigation Friday.