Bicyclist airlifted after being struck, trapped under vehicle in Jupiter

WPTV
JUPITER, Fla. — A bicyclist was injured Sunday morning after being struck and pinned beneath a vehicle near the intersection of North A1A and North U.S. Highway 1 in Jupiter, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR).

At approximately 10:08 a.m., PBCFR units responded to the scene and found the bicyclist trapped underneath a vehicle, along with the bike. Investigators say the person had been riding when a vehicle hit them and rolled over both the cyclist and the bicycle.

PBCFR crews worked quickly to stabilize the patient before the individual was flown by air ambulance to a local hospital as a trauma alert.

Officials are urging drivers avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

