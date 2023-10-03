Opening statements to begin in Tim Ferriter child abuse trial

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Opening statements were scheduled to begin Tuesday in the trial of a Jupiter man who's accused of locking his adopted son in a box-like structure for hours at a time.

Tim Ferriter, 48, and his wife, Tracy Ferriter, 47, are charged with aggravated child abuse, false imprisonment and an added count of child neglect.

The Ferriters, who live in the upscale Jupiter neighborhood of Egret Landing, were arrested in February 2022.

Jupiter police said the couple kept their teenage adopted son in an 8x8 box in their garage.

Police said the box had a mattress, camera and bucket that was used as a restroom, and the boy was only allowed out to go to school. The couple was eventually arrested when the boy — then 14 — ran away.

Tim and Tracy Ferriter are being tried separately. Tracy Ferriter's trial has not yet been set.

After two days of jury selection, six jurors were seated Monday afternoon and will return for the week to listen as the state makes its case against Tim Ferriter.

In a pretrial hearing last week, Tim Ferriter rejected a plea offer by the state that would have resulted in 24 months in prison and five years of probation. He now faces 40 years and possibly more.