Defense continues presenting case in Tim Ferriter child abuse trial

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Defense attorneys will continue making their case that Tim Ferriter was a frustrated father whose bad parenting and inability to control his adopted son led him to lock the teenager in a box-like structure in the garage of their Jupiter home, but they argue that it didn't equate to abuse or neglect.

Ferriter, 48, is on trial facing charges of child abuse, false imprisonment and child neglect. His wife, Tracy Ferriter, is facing the same charges in a separate trial that hasn't yet begun.

Prosecutors rested their case Friday after presenting jurors with hours and hours of Ring camera videos showing the Ferriters' interactions with the teen inside the 8x8 enclosure specially constructed for him the garage of the couple's Egret Landing home.

