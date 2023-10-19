Tim Ferriter fights to be released from jail ahead of sentencing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Jupiter father who locked his adopted son in a box-like structure in the garage is expected back in court Thursday.

Tim Ferriter was convicted one week ago on charges of child abuse, child neglect and false imprisonment.

Ferriter's bond hearing is set for Thursday morning. He's asking to be released from jail while he awaits his November sentencing.

Defense attorney Prya Murad has filed a motion to set a bond for Ferriter. She said Ferriter never violated a condition of his bond after his initial arrest in February 2022.

Murad added that Ferriter doesn't have custody of any of his children and is not a flight risk.

CourtTV Tim Ferriter is shown on a Ring camera video on a courtroom monitor during his trial, Oct. 5, 2023, at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla.

During the trial, defense attorneys tried to portray Ferriter as a frustrated father who had no criminal intent. They claimed he was only trying to monitor and control his teenage son's bad behavior by keeping him in that box-like structure for hours.

Prosecutors painted the treatment cruel, malicious and systemic torture and reminded jurors of the teen's testimony who said it was "dehumanizing" being forced to spend most of his days and nights inside the room.

Ferriter's sentencing is set for Nov. 16. He faces up to 40 years in prison.

His wife, Tracy Ferriter, is facing the same charges and still awaiting trial.