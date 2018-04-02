Swimmers rescued at Jupiter beach; one adult male in critical condition

WPTV Webteam
3:19 PM, Apr 2, 2018
5:32 PM, Apr 2, 2018

Multiple swimmers were rescued from a Jupiter beach today, with one in critical condition. At 2:11, fire-rescue crews responded to reports of multiple swimmers in distress near the 2000 block of South A1A.

