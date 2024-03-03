Swimmer struggling in bad weather rescued, taken to trauma center

JUPITER, Fla. — A swimmer encountering bad weather was rescued by first responders and taken to a trauma center Sunday afternoon.

Just before 1:30 p.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the county's Ocean Rescue and Jupiter police were dispatched to an open water incident at 1375 Jupiter Beach Road near the Jupiter Inlet, PBCFR said in an inquiry.

A person in the water was unable to get out due to surf and weather conditions, PBCFR said.

That person was struggling in the water and against the jetty rocks.

Ocean Rescue brought the patient to a lifeguard boat and then a nearby dock.

Paramedics declared a trauma alert and rapidly took the patient to a hospital.

