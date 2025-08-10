Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Suspect steals Jupiter police cruiser after vehicle break-in attempts, officers say

JUPITER, Fla. — A man is in custody after police say he stole a Jupiter Police Department (JPD) cruiser Friday morning following reports of attempted vehicle break-ins.

Around 6 a.m., officers responded to Marlin Drive after a delayed report of a suspicious person trying to enter cars. A police drone spotted the suspect attempting more break-ins, prompting a foot chase.

During the pursuit, police say the suspect was able to get inside an unattended JPD patrol vehicle and drive off. An officer discharged their weapon at the suspect, but authorities said he was not hit and is uninjured.

The stolen cruiser was tracked via GPS and later spotted by a North Palm Beach police officer in Lake Park, where the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

No officer nor a member of the public was harmed during the incident.

