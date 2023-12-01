State-of-the-art surgical institute to open at Jupiter Medical Center

JUPITER, Fla. — More than 15,000 surgeries are performed at Jupiter Medical Center annually.

To keep up with the growing community and volume of patients, the Johnny and Terry Gray Surgical Institute is opening soon.

The 90,00-square-foot facility held a Thursday ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The event showcased 16 smart operating rooms that are equipped with what is being described as leading-edge technology to allow real-time communication with a patient's family and the ability to send images from the operating room to other specialists for real-time consultations.

According to Jupiter Medical Center, the $100 million project was named after philanthropists Johnny and Terry Gray, who donated $25 million to the cause.

The hospital broke ground on the project in April 2022. There is no official opening date.