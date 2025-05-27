Shots fired in Abacoa triggers 'active threat' alert at FAU Jupiter campus

JUPITER, Fla. — Officers are investigating a report of shots fired in Abacoa Tuesday evening, according to the Jupiter Police Department.

The incident is said to have happened in the area of Barbados Drive. Police are asking residents and visitors to avoid the area.

The incident triggered an 'active threat' alert at Florida Atlantic University's Jupiter campus.

The school released this statement to WPTV:

The Jupiter Police Department is responding to a call near our John D. MacArthur Campus in Jupiter and requested that we send out an alert for that campus. The incident did not occur on our campus.

The school issued an ''all-clear' shortly after the original alert.

This is a breaking news situation. Please check back for more information.