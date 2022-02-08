Renewed call for witnesses year after man fatally shot on Interstate 95 in Jupiter

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Officials are asking the community for help nearly a year after a man was shot and killed on Interstate 95.

On Feb. 19, 2021, Christopher Maassen was driving north on I-95 near Donald Ross Road. His family believes he was heading to his home in Stuart after work.

Investigators say Maassen's car and another side-swiped, pulled off to the shoulder and an altercation ensued. Then the other driver pulled out a gun and shot and killed Christopher on the side of the road. The other driver's attorney claims it was self-defense.

WPTV is not naming the other driver because, as of now, no charges have been filed.

Maassen was 29. His sister said he was mild-mannered, a deep thinker and adored his large family. She is pleading for any witnesses who saw the shooting to come forward.

"There are so many unanswered questions, but we do know Christopher's character and his gentle soul," Maureen Huber, his older sister, said. "We cannot wrap our heads around the fact that anyone would need to use deadly force to protect themselves from him when he was unarmed."

The other driver's attorney, Stuart Kaplan, declined an interview, but told WPTV, "It was an unfortunate situation where my client acted in his legal right to defend himself."

Nearly a year later, the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office has renewed its call for witnesses.

"We need something and, right now, with the other person just not talking and claiming self-defense, it just can't be right," Huber said.

Anyone that may have witnessed the altercation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.