Port St. Lucie man dies from injuries in December crash on Indiantown Road

JUPITER, Fla. — A 64-year-old Port St. Lucie man died from injuries sustained in a December crash on Indiantown Road, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Michael Spack was pulling out of the Sierra Square Plaza on Dec. 7, 2025, when his 2015 Ford Edge was struck by an eastbound 2020 Land Rover Range Rover at about 8:07 p.m. in the 9250 block of Indiantown Road.

According to the Sheriff's Office Traffic Division, Spack's vehicle entered the eastbound lanes and into the path of the Range Rover, which was traveling in the outside lane. The front of the Range Rover struck the driver's side of the Ford.

Spack was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center, where he died from his injuries on Jan. 9 at 8:20 p.m.

An adult female passenger in Spack's vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to Jupiter Medical Center, along with 2 juvenile passengers who also sustained minor injuries.

