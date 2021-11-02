Pickup truck crashes 'completely inside' house in Jupiter; driver injured

JUPITER, Fla. — A white pickup truck crashed into a house Monday night in the Shores subdivision off Central Boulevard, sending the male driver to a local hospital, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Jupiter police said.

PBFR crews from Battalions 1 and 9 responded to the crash in the 18,300 block of Flagship Circle off Central Boulevard at 6:33 p.m.

A Jupiter police spokesman said the pickup was headed east on Long Shore Boulevard at the intersection with Flagship before crashing into the house.

The car had crashed "completely inside" the residence, according to PBFR.

Firefighters utilized their specialized equipment to stabilize the house and rescue the trapped occupant. One patient was transported to a local hospital in an unreported condition. The jupiter spokesperson said the injuries appeared to be minor.

PBFR posted video of the crash on Twitter and Facebook. In the video, the truck is seen inside the one-story home with heavy damaged.