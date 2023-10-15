Person, dog rescued from stuck elevator in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — One person and a dog were rescued from a stuck elevator in Jupiter for about two hours Sunday morning, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

At approximately 11 a.m. PBCFR Units were dispatched to 4500 block of Main Street, near Roger Dean Stadium, for a reported technical rescue, the agency said in an inquiry from WPTV.

Initial arriving units found one person and a dog stuck inside the elevator on the fourth floor.

A Jupiter police officer and elevator tech were already on the scene.

Units couldn’t make entrance into the elevator from the overhead hatch, special ops was called

Special ops gained entrance into the elevator from the upper hatch through the elevator shaft.

The dog and person were removed from the elevator at approximately 1:15 p.m., PBCFR said.

No injuries were reported.

