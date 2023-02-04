Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle making illegal U-turn

JUPITER, Fla. — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle that made an illegal U-turn late Friday, the Jupiter police department said Saturday morning,

At approximately 10 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop at which time, the vehicle made an illegal U-turn and fatally struck a pedestrian at Center Street and Loxahatchee Drive.

Two suspects then fled the vehicle, Jupiter police said.

Officers were able to apprehend one suspect and are searching for a second person described as a younger white male.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Jupiter Police Department at 561-746-6201.