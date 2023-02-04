Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion N Palm Beach CountyJupiter

Actions

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle making illegal U-turn

Jupiter fatal on Feb. 3, 2023..png
WPTV
Jupiter fatal on Feb. 3, 2023.<br/>
Jupiter fatal on Feb. 3, 2023..png
Posted at 9:46 AM, Feb 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-04 10:16:40-05

JUPITER, Fla. — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle that made an illegal U-turn late Friday, the Jupiter police department said Saturday morning,

At approximately 10 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop at which time, the vehicle made an illegal U-turn and fatally struck a pedestrian at Center Street and Loxahatchee Drive.

Two suspects then fled the vehicle, Jupiter police said.

Officers were able to apprehend one suspect and are searching for a second person described as a younger white male.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Jupiter Police Department at 561-746-6201.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7