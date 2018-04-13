PBSO looking for Rosselys Felix, woman missing since late 2016 from Jupiter

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a woman who was last seen in Jupiter in 2016. She is considered missing and possibly endangered.

According to PBSO, Rosselys Felix, 31, is from the Dominican Republic. After arriving in the U.S., she and her family lived in Hollywood and Jupiter. They say she was last seen in Jupiter in late 2016.

It is unclear why there is a nearly two-year gap between when she was last seen and the request to help locate her.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Stephen Ultsh at (561) 688-4066, Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-TIPS, or through the PBSO app via the "See Something" feature.