PBSO looking for missing man last seen in Jupiter

WPTV Webteam
8:44 AM, Sep 5, 2018
1 hour ago

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing and possibly endangered man.

Victor Manuel Gomez-Chilel

JUPITER, Fla. - The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing and possibly endangered man.

Victor Manuel Gomez-Chilel, 34, was last seen on Aug. 20, 2018 in the vicinity of Booker T Blvd. in Jupiter.

Anyone that should come into contact with Victor Manuel Gomez-Chilel is urged to contact PBSO dispatch at 561-688-3400 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top