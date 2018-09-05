PBSO looking for missing man last seen in Jupiter

Partly Cloudy
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing and possibly endangered man.
JUPITER, Fla. - The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing and possibly endangered man.
Victor Manuel Gomez-Chilel, 34, was last seen on Aug. 20, 2018 in the vicinity of Booker T Blvd. in Jupiter.
Anyone that should come into contact with Victor Manuel Gomez-Chilel is urged to contact PBSO dispatch at 561-688-3400 or your nearest law enforcement agency.