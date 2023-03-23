Watch Now
Palm Beach County deputy taken to hospital after crash on Indiantown Road in Jupiter

Truck slams into deputy's patrol car, knocking law enforcement officer unconscious, PBSO says
A law enforcement patrol car is involved in a crash on Indiantown Road near Florida's Turnpike in Jupiter on March 23, 2023.jpg
Florida Department of Transportation
A law enforcement patrol car is involved in a crash on Indiantown Road near Florida's Turnpike in Jupiter on March 23, 2023.
A law enforcement patrol car is involved in a crash on Indiantown Road near Florida's Turnpike in Jupiter on March 23, 2023.jpg
Posted at 8:11 AM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 08:22:01-04

JUPITER, Fla. — Two people, including a Palm Beach County deputy, were taken to the hospital on Thursday morning following a serious crash on Indiantown Road in Jupiter, authorities said.

Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, said a truck struck the deputy's patrol car just before 6 a.m. on Indiantown Road near Florida's Turnpike.

Barbera said the deputy was knocked unconscious, and both the deputy and driver of the truck were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Currently, all westbound lanes of Indiantown Road are shut down between Interstate 95 and the Turnpike, along with the northbound and southbound ramps to Indiantown Road on the Turnpike.

A picture from the scene showed a smashed up PBSO patrol car in a grassy median, along with a second smashed up vehicle on Indiantown Road.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

