New 'little free library' opened in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — Little free libraries have been around for over 10 years and there are over 100,000 of them in 103 countries around the world and now has a new home right here in Palm Beach County.

People walking and driving by the intersection of April Lane and Center Street in Jupiter will be greeted by a new little free library.

It's all thanks to Sandy English, a former Palm Beach County reading teacher for 45 years. She wants this collection of books to be a legendary gathering place where kids and adults can have access to books.

Her son Greg built the little free library and it took about a month to complete.

It's fitted with benches to read on and a tiny library that houses around 50 books.

“We always need a corner where a child or an adult can rest and read a book,” said English. “I really hope that people come back again and again. I hope they tell their friends. I hope I have to go out and buy more books.”

If you’d like more information and how to start your own official little free library visit littlefreelibrary.org.