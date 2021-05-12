Migrants come ashore, body washes up on Jupiter beach

JUPITER, Fla. — Authorities on Wednesday are investigating after a group of migrants came ashore on Jupiter beach and a body was also found floating in the water nearby.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the body washed up not far from the Jupiter Reef Club, located at 1600 South A1A.

The sheriff's office said an unknown number of migrants came ashore Wednesday morning, and a body was found floating in the ocean. It's unclear if the body is connected to the group of migrants.

PBSO, Jupiter police, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection are all involved in the investigation.

No other details have been released.