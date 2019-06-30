JUPITER, Fla. -- A vehicle left I-95 and entered a canal near the southbound I-95 exit to Indiantown Road in Jupiter.

At 1:12 p.m. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a vehicle in a canal and found a large crowd of bystanders near the bank and a fully submerged vehicle.

Divers entered the water to check the vehicle for occupants.

One adult male victim was found by the divers and was transported to a local hospital.

Rescue divers searched the vehicle and surrounding area for any additional victims but none were located.

There is no word yet on the victim's condition.