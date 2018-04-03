Man pulled from the ocean, dies in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. -- An Ohio man was pronounced dead after being pulled from the ocean on Monday afternoon in Jupiter.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Jupiter police responded to the 2000 block of A1A in reference to an unresponsive man who was removed from the ocean.

The victim, 46-year-old Nader Khalil of Macedonia, Ohio, was transported to Jupiter Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 2:53 p.m.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.