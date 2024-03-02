Man accused of stabbing doctor Oct. 4 makes first Palm Beach County appearance

JUPITER, Fla. — A Broward County man accused of violently stabbing a Jupiter pediatrician made his first appearance in court in Palm Beach County five months after the incident.

Nicholas Parchesco, 28, of Margate, is being held on no bond, and his next court date is scheduled for April 1. He is facing a charge of first-degree attempted murder.

Jupiter police said he stabbed Dr. Philip Colaizzo, 65, at Jupiter Pediatric Associates at 6650 West Indiantown Road on Oct. 4.

Parchesco sped off in a white Lexus sedan and led authorities on a high-speed chase into Indian River County, where he was captured on Interstate 95 and taken into custody.

Parchesco had been held there on charges that included fleeing law enforcement with lights/sirens active, written/electronic threat to kill, bodily harm another.

He was booked into the Palm Beach County jail at 10:22 a.m. Friday.

The suspect was "targeting" a Jupiter pediatrician for nearly six months before violently stabbing him in the head, neck and abdomen, police said.

The agency received a 911 call just before 4:30 p.m. Oct. 4 about a stabbing.

The officer manager told police that Parchesco came in with a "large knife," grabbed Colaizzo from behind, put him in a headlock and stabbed him at least five times before running out the front door.

"Since the April 18 incident, Parchesco has been targeting her dad for unknown reasons and has sent him numerous, strange, text messages wherein Parchesco was ranting nonsense," the report stated.

Colaizzo was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach.