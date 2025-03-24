JUPITER, Fla. — Citing plans to restructure the federal government and possible plans to sell federal lands, the Loxahatchee River Historical Society is warning the public about possible consequences for the Jupiter Lighthouse.

The nonprofit, who operated the lighthouse site and museum, created a new websiteeducating the public about the ownership situation and ways for the public to advocate on the issue. It also pushes the lighthouse as an economic, tourist and educational historical attraction.

Loxahatchee River Historical Society warns about possible changes to Jupiter Lighthouse

Katrina Heller, who is the executive director for the Loxahatchee River Historical Society, said she’s not scared the land underneath the lighthouse will get sold. But, she said it was part of an educational effort to protect the lands.

“We’re not very fearful that it will be sold,” Heller said. “We just want to make sure that everyone is aware who we are, what this land does and how it’s protected.”

The website also provides people two sample letters to send to Congressman Brian Mast, R-Fla., which urge the congressman to protect sites like the Lighthouse.

According to the IRS, nonprofits like the Loxahatchee River Historical Society aren’t allowed to engage in political campaigns or lobbying. Heller said she doesn’t believe these actions are lobbying, rather educations.

Peter DeWitt, who manages the land where the lighthouse is located for the Bureau of Land Management, said he’s not aware of any efforts to sell the lighthouse or underneath the land. He said the land is protected as an outstanding natural area of land under a Congressional Act passed in 2008, which means the 120 acres have standards similar to a national park.

DeWitt said this creates a higher standard for the federal government to sell the land.

“It would take an act of Congress to undue the protections for the outstanding natural area,” he said.

DeWitt said the group has started the $16 million for the shoreline stabilization project, which he said is funded by the Florida Inland Navigation District and the Great American Outdoors Act passed in 2020.

WPTV reached out to Mast, who didn’t respond by publication.