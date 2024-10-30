Local breast cancer survivor reminding women to be proactive about their health

JUPITER FLA. — Breast Cancer Awareness month is coming to a close, but a local breast cancer survivor wants to remind women that it's important to be proactive about your health.
Jamie Beale was tested for the brca 2 gene. She kept close tabs on her health having mammograms and ultrasounds.
She says being on top of her health, it's a reminder for women to be proactive. She adds as mothers you get so busy caring for everyone else that you forget about caring for yourself.
"My mom is a three time survivor during her second diagnosis her care was with Johns Hopkins in Maryland and they said Jamie should get tested for the brca mutation and sure enough I tested positive for brca2. I was in my late 20's early 30's and all of these lifelong decisions were being flooded at me."
She was eventualy diagnosed with breast cancer and at age 43 had a double mastectomy with reconstructive surgery through Jupiter Medical Center.