Local breast cancer survivor reminding women to be proactive about their health

JUPITER FLA. — Breast Cancer Awareness month is coming to a close, but a local breast cancer survivor wants to remind women that it's important to be proactive about your health.

Jamie Beale was tested for the brca 2 gene. She kept close tabs on her health having mammograms and ultrasounds.

She says being on top of her health, it's a reminder for women to be proactive. She adds as mothers you get so busy caring for everyone else that you forget about caring for yourself.

"My mom is a three time survivor during her second diagnosis her care was with Johns Hopkins in Maryland and they said Jamie should get tested for the brca mutation and sure enough I tested positive for brca2. I was in my late 20's early 30's and all of these lifelong decisions were being flooded at me."

Jamie Beale



She was eventualy diagnosed with breast cancer and at age 43 had a double mastectomy with reconstructive surgery through Jupiter Medical Center.