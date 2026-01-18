JUPITER, Fla. — About 200 runners took to the streets of Jupiter this morning for the 10th annual Kaitlyn's Angel Run, an event that honors a young woman killed by a speeding driver while raising money for law enforcement families.

The event is named after Kaitlyn Kazanjian, who was killed in a crash caused by a speeding driver in 2003. Her father, John Kazanjian, is the president of the local PBA, a union that represents law enforcement officers.

Jupiter's Kaitlyn's Angel Run honors crash victim while raising funds for law enforcement families

Kazanjian said the money raised helps families of union members with scholarships and now assists members with medical costs not covered by insurance.

"It's just my therapy. Two years ago my wife passed away from cancer, so we kind of make a cancer fund out of that also now. So any PBA members who are going through cancer and have to go through any type of travel, co-pays and things like that, we're there to help," Kazanjian said.

The race continues to add more runners each year as the men's and women's winners receive a three-day weekend at a resort in the Bahamas.

