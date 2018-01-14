Jupiter Police search for armed robbery suspect

JUPITER, Fl. - The Jupiter Police Department has released surveillance video of an armed robbery suspect following an incident at the Shell gas station on West Indiantown Road around 1:21 a.m. Sunday.

Officers responded to the 6800 block of West Indiantown Road shortly after the robbery where they met with an employee at the business who reported the suspect displayed a firearm and demanded money before fleeing the area on foot.

His face was partially covered during the robbery but police were able to provide a description of an an Asian male in his 30's, 5'6 tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jupiter Police Department at 561-746-6201 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.