Jupiter Mayor Todd Woodraska won't seek re-election in 2022

JUPITER, Fla. — At the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce's annual mayors breakfast, Jupiter Mayor Todd Woodraska announced he won't seek re-election after his second term ends in 2022.

Woodraska served as a Jupiter town councilor from 2004 until his election as mayor in 2016.

"On behalf of the Palm Beach North Chamber, we want to thank Todd for not only his leadership as mayor for the past five years, but his remarkable 17 years of serving on the town council and shaping Jupiter into the thriving town it is today," said Noel Martinez, president and CEO of the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce.

Woodraska said he wants to spend more time with his family, including his two sons. One of his sons currently plays baseball at Indian River State College and his other son is a student at Jupiter Community High School.

He doesn't have immediate career plans for the future but said he's thought of possibly sitting on a nonprofit board or an economic advisory board.