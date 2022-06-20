Watch
Jupiter man escapes yacht fire off New England coast

72-foot yacht sinks in water after flames, black smoke engulf vessel
A Jupiter man jumps into the water after a yacht catches fire in New England.
Posted at 11:52 PM, Jun 19, 2022
JUPITER, Fla. — A Jupiter man was among those injured in a yacht fire Saturday off the New England coast.

The 72-foot yacht, named "Elusive," sank in the Piscataqua River near Kittery, Maine, after a fire erupted Saturday afternoon in a New Hampshire harbor.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, three people were on board at the time, including Jarod Tubbs, 33, of Jupiter.

All three people on board, along with two dogs, jumped into the water and were rescued.

They were taken to Portsmouth Hospital, where they were treated and released.

The yacht drifted out of the harbor and across the state line into Maine, where it eventually sank.

