Jupiter man arrested for exposing himself to children at Wendy's restaurant

Paul Clark faces a charge of a lewd and lascivious act
Posted at 3:12 PM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 15:37:39-04

JUPITER, Fla. — A Jupiter man was arrested this week for exposing himself to two teenagers inside a Wendy’s restaurant.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at the Wendy's along west Indiantown Road, which is just steps from the Jupiter Police Department.

Investigators said they were called to the fast food restaurant after a report of a man exposing himself to children.

According to the arrest report, the children told police they went there to eat after leaving Jupiter High School, and that they believed a man was intentionally exposing himself to them.

One of the managers told police she spoke to the man about a year ago and told the same man he could no longer come inside the establishment unless he wore long pants.

According to the arrest report, the manager told detectives that multiple parents complained about him exposing himself through his shorts.

Paul Clark was booked at the Palm Beach County Jail and is now facing a charge of a lewd and lascivious activity.

Police believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information to contact the Jupiter Police Department at 561-799-4445.

