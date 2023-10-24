Jupiter Festival of Bands to showcase marching bands, celebrate music education

JUPITER, Fla. — The Jupiter Festival of Bands returns to Jupiter Community High School this weekend.

The event will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. Gates open at noon.

Jupiter Festival of Bands is a celebration of music education at its finest, showcasing excellence, teamwork, and student leadership of Florida’s outstanding marching bands, event organizers said.

“We have been able to source top talent from across the United States to come and preview the leading Florida marching bands," Jupiter High School Band and Festival Director Ryan Ross said.

The event will end with an exhibition by the Spirit of Jupiter High School Marching Band, with an awards ceremony to follow.

“This year we have really stepped up the competition and hope the community will come to see the hard work, dedication and artistry these kids put into marching," Heather Franklin, director of band operations, said, "and leave as new fans of the marching arts.”

For a schedule of events or to purchase tickets, visitwww.jupiterfestivalofbands.org.