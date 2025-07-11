Jupiter Dog Beach voted number one dog-friendly beach in the USA for the second year in a row

JUPITER, Fla. — For the second year in a row, USA Today has voted Jupiter Dog Beach as the best dog beach in the country. The popular 2.5-mile stretch of beach located at 48 Ocean Blvd. has been a summer haven for dog lovers and their furry friends since 1989.

The beach's back-to-back victory spot comes after its No. 10 ranking on the list in 2016. Its continued popularity, community efforts, and dog-friendly policies have propelled it to the top of the list in recent years.

The Town of Jupiter reminds guests that only well-socialized, obedient dogs are permitted, and while there are no leash laws on the sand, pups must remain leashed while walking from the parking lot to the beach. Dogs are also prohibited from entering lifeguarded zones and must obey all posted rules.

To help preserve the beach, the nonprofit Friends of Jupiter Beach provides waste bags at every beach crossover to encourage clean-up and responsible pet ownership.

While the beach is a great place for both humans and dogs to play, the town also reminds visitors that dogs can get sunburned too, so bring the sunscreen, water, and shade to keep everyone cool and safe.

Whether you're a local or planning a summer trip, Jupiter Dog Beach is once again the top spot in the nation to enjoy the sun, waves, and unlimited rounds of 'fetch'.