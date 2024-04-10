Jupiter doctor arrested for child porn, emailed images he liked, affidavit says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Jupiter doctor was arrested after police said they found numerous child pornographic images saved to multiple electronic devices found in his home.

Jupiter police said they executed a search warrant on Feb. 7 at Dr. Thomas Edward Lipin's home after receiving a cyber tip from Apple. Lipin, 70, has been practicing medicine in the Jupiter area for more than 30 years, according to his website.

Detectives said that during the search they found Lipin had emailed at least 15 images of child porn to himself using his Apple and Gmail accounts, the affidavit said.

According to the arrest affidavit, Lipin told detectives that "when he sees an image he likes he would send it to himself via email from one device to another."

Jupiter police said they found more child porn images saved in a folder on the desktop of Lipin's computer "kept in the downstairs art room" of his home, the affidavit said.

Detectives said they also searched the desk the computer was on and "found four bottles of lubrication, three of which were empty" and "several used tissues" in a wastebasket nearby.

Lipin faces numerous felony charges, including possession of 10 or more child porn images and electronic transmission of child porn.

He was being held at Palm Beach County jail on $50,000 bond and has been ordered to surrender his passport, have no access to the internet and have no contact with anyone under 18.