Jupiter couple may have locked 14-year-old son up because of 'reactive attachment disorder,' documents claim

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Jupiter couple may have abused and locked up their 14-year-old adopted child in a small garage structure because the teen had an attachment disorder with his parents, a defense attorney argued in court Wednesday.

Tracy and Timothy Ferriter, both 46, are under arrest for aggravated child abuse and false imprisonment.

In court Wednesday, a judge set their bond at $50,000 and ordered them to have no contact with their four children unless it's authorized by the Florida Department of Children and Families.

WPTV Tracy Ferriter, 46, appears in a Palm Beach County courtroom on Feb. 9, 2022.

Jupiter police said the Ferriters forced their 14-year-old adopted son to live in an 8-foot by 8-foot structure in the couple's garage — located at their home in the 200 block of Crane Point North in the Egret Landing community — for years.

The structure had a mattress, bucket, and camera inside.

Detectives said the Ferriters had been physically abusing and forcibly confining the teen to live in the garage structure since at least 2017.

The 14-year-old was able to attend school, but was locked up during the remainder of the day while at home, police said. Meals were brought to him and a bucket was provided for bathroom use.

In court Wednesday, defense attorney Nellie King presented documents to Judge Charles Burton that suggested the teen had reactive attachment disorder, a condition in which a child doesn't form a healthy emotional bond with his or her caretakers.

The documents claimed that disorder may be a reason why the Ferriters locked their son up.

Three other children who were living in the Ferriters home — the youngest of whom is 2 — were removed by DCF.

In court Wednesday, there was no mention of possible abuse against the couple's other children.

The Ferriters lived in Jupiter for 16 years before moving to Arizona for four years. They had recently moved back to Palm Beach County.