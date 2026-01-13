Jupiter airshow delayed by Trump flight restrictions, leaving some disappointed

JUPITER, Fla. — Sky-high expectations turned into disappointment for some families who attended the Mach 1 Salute to Service Air Show on Sunday.

Justin Haney and his three children were among many families who visited Charlie and Joe's at Love Street in Jupiter, expecting an airshow experience that didn't go as planned.

"We got there around noon and we were anxious just like everyone else was and after about an hour, there was still nothing going on," Haney said.

According to Haney, only one plane soared high during a three-hour span.

"They were out here for hours waiting on nothing," he said."It was kind of a letdown."

Event representatives said the airshow was delayed due to President Trump's flight restrictions. Organizers learned of Trump's visit on Friday, but Haney's family was left feeling let down after expecting jets to soar high.

"They enjoyed the birds because there was nothing to look at," Haney said.

According to the FAA, when President Trump is home, a ring of 10 to 30 nautical miles radius is impacted by flight restrictions.

Organizers communicated with Secret Service members to get two planes in the air out of the five planned aircrafts.

After waiting for hours, Haney and his family decided to leave. "There wasn't much going on except for people sitting and waiting, to be honest," he said.

While the event was free for the public, some paid $80 for VIP tickets that included complimentary food and beverages.

The experience has left Haney reconsidering future participation."I'm not buying tickets next year," he said.

Organizers released a statement addressing the situation, acknowledging the setbacks while highlighting the strong turnout supporting veterans:

"Due to temporary flight restrictions over Palm Beach County related to the President's visit, the air show could not proceed as originally planned," the statement read. "Despite this, we were grateful for a strong turnout and proud to raise funds in support of the charities supporting our veterans."

Some attendees felt that better communication could have helped manage expectations during the delays.

"Maybe some communication would've helped a bit cause there were some frustrated people out there," Haney said.

The amount of money raised for charity has not yet been announced. As of now, there are no plans for refunding tickets or rescheduling the event.