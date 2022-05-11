Independence Middle School teacher arrested for unlawful sexual activity with minor

JUPITER, Fla. — A Palm Beach County teacher is under arrest after authorities said he committed sex crimes with a minor two years ago.

According to the School District of Palm Beach County, Daniel Norment, 41, is a math teacher at Independence Middle School, located at 4001 Greenway Drive in Jupiter.

WPTV Independence Middle School, located at 4001 Greenway Drive in Jupiter, on May 11, 2022.

Jail records show Norment was arrested around 5 p.m. Tuesday on charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and a sex offense against a student by an authority figure.

In court Wednesday, a judge said the victim was "16 or 17" at the time of the crime.

WPTV Independence Middle School teacher Daniel Norment appears in a Palm Beach County courtroom on May 11, 2022.

In a letter to parents Tuesday, Principal Amber Saunders confirmed Norment's arrest, saying the teacher was reassigned to a "non-student contact position away from the school in March" after school district police received a complaint about Norment.

The complaint involved "an incident that the complainant said occurred two years ago when she was a minor," Saunders wrote in her letter.

"The investigation culminated today in Norment's arrest," Saunders wrote. "He faces two felony charges relating to unlawful sex with a minor."

Saunders couldn't provide any additional details due to confidentiality reasons, but said Norment has worked at Independence Middle School for about six years.

In court Wednesday, a judge set Norment's bond at $100,000 and ordered him to have no contact with anyone under the of 18 and no contact with any School District of Palm Beach County properties.

Saunders said that if students or parents have any information about Norment that may help investigators, call the School District of Palm Beach County's Police Department at 561-434-8700.